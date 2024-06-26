Breaking News
T20 World Cup 2024 Gaffaney Tucker named on field umpires for India England clash Nitin Menon to officiate first SF

T20 World Cup 2024: Gaffaney, Tucker named on-field umpires for India-England clash; Nitin Menon to officiate first SF

Updated on: 26 June,2024 08:11 AM IST  |  Arnos Vale (St Vincent)
IANS |

Reigning champions England booked their place in the final four with a 10-wicket win against co-hosts USA, while India put the finishing touches to a perfect Super 8s stage with a 24-run win over Australia

Nitin Menon

Chris Gaffaney of New Zealand and Australia's Rodney Tucker will be the on-field umpires when India take on England in the semifinal for the second tournament running in the T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday. Indian umpire Nitin Menon will officiate the first semifinal along with England's Richard Illingworth as field umpires on Wednesday. 


Reigning champions England booked their place in the final four with a 10-wicket win against co-hosts USA, while India put the finishing touches to a perfect Super 8s stage with a 24-run win over Australia.


Joel Wilson will be the TV Umpire for a re-run of the 2022 semifinal in Sydney, which saw England come out on top, with Paul Reiffel in place as the fourth umpire in Guyana on June 27.


Also Read: Afghanistan braced for 'massive' T20 World Cup semi-final

Earlier, Illingworth and Nitin Menon were named the on-field umpires when Afghanistan make history by playing in their first T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal, the ICC announced on Tuesday.

An eight-run win against Bangladesh, via DLS, secured safe passage from the Super 8s at Australia’s expense.

Afghanistan play South Africa in Trinidad on Wednesday night, with a place in Saturday’s final on the line. South Africa are looking to secure a maiden ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final appearance.

Also Read: Team India touch down in Guyana ahead of World Cup semis showdown with England

Richard Kettleborough will be the TV Umpire, with Ahsan Raza in place as the Fourth Umpire.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

