Breaking News
Maharashtra govt decides to handover NEET case to CBI
Thane civic body launches drive to raze illegal bars, pubs
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: Borivli doesn’t have to grill and bear it any more
Maharashtra: Six booked by Thane Police for duping flat buyers of Rs 80 lakh
Mumbai: Racecourse handover to BMC nears final lap
shot-button
World Cup World Cup
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > T20 World Cup 2024 India vs England semi final toss delayed due to rain inspection at 830 PM

T20 World Cup 2024: India vs England semi-final toss delayed due to rain, inspection at 8:30 PM

Updated on: 27 June,2024 08:07 PM IST  |  Georgetown, Guyana
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The minimum overs to constitute a semi-final will be 10 overs per side and there is no reserve day

T20 World Cup 2024: India vs England semi-final toss delayed due to rain, inspection at 8:30 PM

Wet outfield at Georgetown ahead of the semi-final (Pic: @bcci/X)

Listen to this article
T20 World Cup 2024: India vs England semi-final toss delayed due to rain, inspection at 8:30 PM
x
00:00

The toss for the T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final match between India and England has been delayed due to wet outfield after a spell of heavy shower in the morning. There is forecast of rain during Thursday's semi-final as Georgetown gets its maximum rainfall in the month of June.


The minimum overs to constitute a semi-final will be 10 overs per side and there is no reserve day. If there is no result, then India with a better Net Run Rate (NRR) will be in the final and meet South Africa on Saturday.


More updates to follow...


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

T20 World Cup 2024 t20 world cup Team India ICC cricket world cup

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK