Wet outfield at Georgetown ahead of the semi-final (Pic: @bcci/X)

T20 World Cup 2024: India vs England semi-final toss delayed due to rain, inspection at 8:30 PM

The toss for the T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final match between India and England has been delayed due to wet outfield after a spell of heavy shower in the morning. There is forecast of rain during Thursday's semi-final as Georgetown gets its maximum rainfall in the month of June.

The minimum overs to constitute a semi-final will be 10 overs per side and there is no reserve day. If there is no result, then India with a better Net Run Rate (NRR) will be in the final and meet South Africa on Saturday.

