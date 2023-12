Rinku Singh’s IPL figures read 725 runs in 31 matches at an average of 36.25 and a strike rate of 142.16, with four half-centuries

Much like the haze that hangs over Delhi in winter mornings, Team India's plans for next year's T20 World Cup still look a tad misty. There is space for new faces at the top, middle and lower orders, but above it all, looms the need for a perfect finisher, albeit with some hesitation on account of Hardik Pandya’s influence.