T20 World Cup 2024: Kumble lavishes praises on India's lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah bagged three wickets by conceding just seven runs in his four overs against Bangladesh. The pacer also bowled a maiden over

Jasprit Bumrah (Pic: File Pic)

Team India secured a win against Afghanistan in their first Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup 2024. Following the victory, Anil Kumble hailed lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah for his exceptional spell.

Bumrah bagged three wickets by conceding just seven runs in his four overs against Bangladesh. The pacer also bowled a maiden over.

Speaking to the ESPNCricinfo timeout show after the match, the legendary spinner heaped praise on the fast bowler and spoke about his understanding and execution.

"The kind of understanding of his own bowling you can make out, even when he got Rahmanullah Gurbaz out on a slower ball and wide line. He gets the execution perfect. You know, that's what it is. It's about yes the variations every bowler has variations. But executing all those variations under pressure getting the line right getting the length, right? For each batsman, he would have figured that out and then did it right in a big game. This doesn't come easy and I think he has given limited boundaries in the entire tournament," Kumble said.

Coming to the T20 World Cup 2024 match, India won the toss and elected to bat first. India was struggling at 90/4 at one point, then came a match-saving 60-run partnership between Suryakumar Yadav (53 in 28 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and Hardik Pandya (32 in 24 balls, with three fours and two sixes) that took India to 181/8 in their 20 overs.

Rashid Khan (3/26) and Fazalhaq Farooqi (3/33) were the top bowlers for Afghanistan.

In the run-chase of 182 runs, Afghanistan never looked threatening and lost wickets regularly. Azmatullah Omarzai (26 in 20 balls, with two fours and a six) was the only one to cross the 20-run mark as other batters failed miserably against Bumrah (3/7), Arshdeep (3/36) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/32). Afghanistan was bundled out for 134 runs in their 20 overs.

Suryakumar Yadav was given the 'Player of the Match' award.

(With ANI Inputs)