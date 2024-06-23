Rohit Sharma-led Team India are currently holding the top spot in Group 1 of the Super Eights after sealing a win in all of their previous two matches against Afghanistan and Bangladesh

Pat Cummins (L) watches as India cricketer Rohit Sharma takes a run (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article Rain lashes out in St Lucia ahead of India-Australia clash in Super Eights x 00:00

Ahead of India's clash against Australia in the Super Eight match of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, rain lashed out in the city of St Lucia.

Rohit Sharma-led Team India are currently holding the top spot in Group 1 of the Super Eights after sealing a win in all of their previous two matches against Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

India will be aiming to do well in the Super Eights of the marquee event and register big wins to qualify for the semifinals and end India's drought for an ICC trophy since 2013's Champions Trophy and also win their first T20 WC since 2007's inaugural edition in South Africa.

India will be coming into this match after beating Bangladesh by 50 runs at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. Meanwhile, Mitchell Marsh's Australia conceded a disappointing 21-run defeat against Afghanistan in their previous match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

Recapping India's previous match against Bangladesh, the Tigers won the toss and decided to bowl against the Men in Blue.

#WATCH | ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 | Saint Lucia: rain lashes the island ahead of the India Vs Australia match tomorrow.



(Visuals from Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium) pic.twitter.com/B3D8Mnz1Za — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2024

Hardik Pandya (50* runs from 24 balls, 4 fours and 3 sixes) played a stupendous unbeaten knock which helped India climb to 196/5 after losing a few quick wickets. Rishabh Pant (36 runs from 24 balls, 4 fours and 2 sixes) and Shivam Dube (34 runs from 24 balls, 3 sixes) also helped India in the first inning to add crucial runs on the scoreboard.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Rishad Hossain led the Bangladesh bowling attack after both of them picked up two wickets in their respective spells.

During the run chase, the Bangladesh batting lineup suffered in front of India's bowling attack. Najmul Hossain Shanto (40 runs from 32 balls, 1 four and 3 sixes) was the only stand-out batter among his teammates but failed to chase the 197-run target.

Also Read: All teams still in semis contention as exciting Super 8s nears conclusion

Kuldeep Yadav led the Indian bowling attack after he picked up three wickets and gave 19 runs in his four-over spell. Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah also bagged two wickets each in their respective spells and helped the Men in Blue clinch a 50-run win against Bangladesh.

Pandya was named the 'Player of the Match' after his stupendous performance in both the innings of the match.

Squads for India vs Australia T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight stage

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Australia Squad: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (C), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (WK), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis.

(With agency inputs)