T20 World Cup 2024: SA's David Miller reprimanded for Code of Conduct breach

South Africa's David Miller hits a four during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight cricket match between England and South Africa at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia. Pic/AFP

Explosive South African batter David Miller was reprimanded and handed one demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during a Super Eights Group 2 match of the T20 World Cup against England.

Miller was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "showing dissent at an Umpire's decision during an International Match."

Since it was the first offence in a 24-month period, one demerit point was added to Miller's disciplinary record. The incident occurred in the 19th over of South Africa's innings.

Miller played a full toss from pacer Sam Curran and expected it to be called a 'no ball' for height. When it was not declared a 'no ball', the left-hander showed dissent at the umpire's decision by signalling to review the decision when it could not have been reviewed.

Miller admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Jeff Crowe, so there was no formal hearing. The charge against Miller was levelled by on-field umpires Chris Brown and Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, third umpire Joel Wilson and fourth umpire Chris Gaffaney.

