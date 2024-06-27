Breaking News
T20 World Cup 2024 | "Want to treat this as a normal game": Rohit Sharma

Updated on: 27 June,2024 06:57 AM IST  |  Georgetown
PTI |

The Indian team would look to extract revenge in the clash against England for the crushing 10-wicket loss it endured in the 2022 semi-final of the mega-event at the Adelaide Oval

T20 World Cup 2024 |

Rohit Sharma addresses the media yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

India skipper Rohit Sharma on Wednesday said his team are focussed on staying calm and keeping things simple in the high-pressure semi-final against England here, acknowledging that it has battled a fear of failure in the past. 


The Indian team would look to extract revenge in the clash against England for the crushing 10-wicket loss it endured in the 2022 semi-final of the mega-event at the Adelaide Oval. “It is a bit of both,” said Rohit when asked whether his side have been let down by fear of failure or bad luck in its past quests for a world title.


Also Read: Exile to excellence! Rashid Khan's evolution into Afghanistan's World Cup icon


“We want to treat this as a normal game. We don’t want to be talking about that it is a semi-final. We are enjoying each other’s company and we need carry on. It is a knockout game. If you think too much it doesn’t help,” he asserted.

The 27-year-old Mumbaikar said he expects his teammates to play smart cricket on Thursday. “Honestly not a lot has changed since 2022. We have tried to play with free mind, T20 and ODIs as well. It all depends on conditions which were challenging throughout the tournament here,” said Rohit at the pre-match press conference.

“We want to be a smart cricket team. I have kept things simple personally and for the players as well. We have done well with role clarity and rely on the players making good decisions on the field,” he said.

