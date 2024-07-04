Breaking News
Updated on: 04 July,2024 04:59 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

India ended a 13-year ICC trophy drought with victory in the final, defeating South Africa by seven runs on Saturday

Rohit Sharma outside the Mumbai airport (Pic: ANI)

Team India's T20 World Cup 2024-winning skipper Rohit Sharma celebrated his team's triumph by breaking into a dance after receiving a warm welcome from fans at Delhi airport on Wednesday.


The T20 World Cup 2024-winning Indian team touched down in Delhi on Thursday to a warm welcome from the fans awaiting the sight of their favourite heroes and sight of the silverware.



The squad members, support staff, their families and media were stuck in Barbados, which was hit by Hurricane Beryl, at that stage a category four hurricane that passed through Barbados, with Grantley Adams International Airport in Bridgetown shut for three days.

The flight was organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah and departed on July 2 before arriving in Delhi at around 6:00 AM on Thursday morning. Board officials and members of the media contingent from the tournament were also on the flight.

Also Read: Queen's Necklace to be studded with T20 Kings!

India ended a 13-year ICC trophy drought with victory in the final, defeating South Africa by seven runs on Saturday. Virat Kohli's 76 helped India reach 176/7 while Hardik Pandya (3/20) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/18) helped India restrict Proteas to 169/8 despite Heinrich Klaasen's 52 in just 27 balls. Bumrah, who got 15 scalps throughout the tournament at a stunning economy rate of 4.17, got the 'Player of the Tournament' honours.

From the hotel, Team India reached the ITC Maurya hotel, where they would stay before their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Notably, Virat, Rohit, Hardik, head coach Rahul Dravid and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Roger Binny were spotted at the hotel.

While Rohit reached the hotel, he danced to the tunes of a dhol in front of hundreds of excited fans, who shouted and cheered as he shook a leg.

Much like other teams do after winning titles, the Rohit-led side will have an open-top bus ride in Mumbai at Marine Drive and the iconic Wankhede Stadium from 5:00 pm onwards to celebrate. After their meeting with PM Modi, Men in Blue will depart for Mumbai for the grand celebratory parade.

(With agency inputs)

