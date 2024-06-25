David Warner's 15-year-old international career came to an end after Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup 2024 which led to the elimination of Australia. Warner in the early days played under the leadership of Ponting and later was coached by him while representing Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League

David Warner (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article T20 World Cup 2024 | "You'll struggle to find a guy like Warner": Ponting x 00:00

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting paid tributes to retired opening batsman David Warner by saying that it will be difficult to find someone like him because of the impact he had on Australian cricket.

David Warner's 15-year-old international career came to an end after Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup 2024 which led to the elimination of Australia.

ADVERTISEMENT

"(I) put my arm around him. I said, '...just take a moment tonight to sit back by yourself and reflect on what's been an unbelievable career across all three formats for Australia." Ponting said during the ICC's Digital Daily show.

"We know he retired in the summer from test cricket, but you'll struggle to find a guy that's had as big an impact on all three forms in Australian cricket than David Warner has."

Also Read: After Sir Frank, it’s Sir Viv

David Warner in the early days played under the leadership of Ponting and later was coached by him while representing Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League.

"I've been able to play with him, I've been able to coach him in the IPL the last couple of years, and I really enjoy his company. So, he should be very proud of what he's done," Ponting said.

In the Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup 2024, Australia suffered defeat against India in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia on Monday night before Afghanistan's victory over Bangladesh knocked the 2021 champion out of the semi-final race.

Having already retired from the Test Cricket and One-Day Internationals at the start of this year, Warner made it very clear that he would pull the curtains on his international career after the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

Following this, star pacer Josh Hazlewood said to full in the absence of Warner in the dressing room would be difficult to fill.

"We'll definitely miss him around the group, out in the field and off-field. (An) amazing all-format career," he said.

"It's sort of been a slow burn with Test cricket, and ODI cricket and now T20. So, life without him, we've sort of gotten used to it a little bit it's always different when you lose a player that's been there for so long.

Despite announcing retirement from all formats in international cricket, Warner stated that he will consider to return to the side for the Champions Trophy in 2025 if he continues to fare well.

(With PTI Inputs)