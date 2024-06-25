Breaking News
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: IPS officer Quaiser Khalid suspended
Pune car crash: Bombay HC orders to release juvenile from observation home
Mumbai: Body of doc found hanging from fan in family friend's flat
Mumbai: Rs 3 crore fine for fruit market on playground
Mumbai: Mandal demands that Sion bridge be opened for Ganesh processions
shot-button
World Cup World Cup
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > T20 World Cup 2024 Youll struggle to find a guy like Warner Ponting

T20 World Cup 2024 | "You'll struggle to find a guy like Warner": Ponting

Updated on: 25 June,2024 07:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

David Warner's 15-year-old international career came to an end after Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup 2024 which led to the elimination of Australia. Warner in the early days played under the leadership of Ponting and later was coached by him while representing Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League

T20 World Cup 2024 |

David Warner (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article
T20 World Cup 2024 | "You'll struggle to find a guy like Warner": Ponting
x
00:00

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting paid tributes to retired opening batsman David Warner by saying that it will be difficult to find someone like him because of the impact he had on Australian cricket.


David Warner's 15-year-old international career came to an end after Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup 2024 which led to the elimination of Australia.


"(I) put my arm around him. I said, '...just take a moment tonight to sit back by yourself and reflect on what's been an unbelievable career across all three formats for Australia." Ponting said during the ICC's Digital Daily show.


"We know he retired in the summer from test cricket, but you'll struggle to find a guy that's had as big an impact on all three forms in Australian cricket than David Warner has."

Also Read: After Sir Frank, it’s Sir Viv

David Warner in the early days played under the leadership of Ponting and later was coached by him while representing Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League.

"I've been able to play with him, I've been able to coach him in the IPL the last couple of years, and I really enjoy his company. So, he should be very proud of what he's done," Ponting said.

In the Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup 2024, Australia suffered defeat against India in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia on Monday night before Afghanistan's victory over Bangladesh knocked the 2021 champion out of the semi-final race.

Having already retired from the Test Cricket and One-Day Internationals at the start of this year, Warner made it very clear that he would pull the curtains on his international career after the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

Following this, star pacer Josh Hazlewood said to full in the absence of Warner in the dressing room would be difficult to fill.

"We'll definitely miss him around the group, out in the field and off-field. (An) amazing all-format career," he said.

"It's sort of been a slow burn with Test cricket, and ODI cricket and now T20. So, life without him, we've sort of gotten used to it a little bit it's always different when you lose a player that's been there for so long.

Despite announcing retirement from all formats in international cricket, Warner stated that he will consider to return to the side for the Champions Trophy in 2025 if he continues to fare well.

(With PTI Inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

T20 World Cup 2024 david warner ricky ponting australia sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK