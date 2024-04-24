He silenced the jubilant yellow waves in Chepauk's stands with his record-breaking 124* which sealed a 6-wicket win for LSG

Lucknow Super Giants' Marcus Stoinis celebrates after his team's win at the end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Pic/AFP

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder Marcus Stoinis revealed that he was aware of not getting Cricket Australia's central contract for the 2024-25 season but he is keen to feature and contribute for the Baggy Greens in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Last month, Stoinis was one of the biggest names who was snubbed from CA's contract list of 23 players. One month later, Stoinis broke records at Chepauk against the Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. He silenced the jubilant yellow waves in Chepauk's stands with his record-breaking 124* which sealed a 6-wicket win for LSG.

As teams are supposed to submit the list of players till May 1, Stoinis made a strong bid to feature in Australia's 15-player squad for the T20 World Cup which will kick off on June 1.

Stoinis expressed his ambition to contribute to Australia's hunt for another trophy, and said, after the game, "I've got a great relationship with the coach (Australian Head coach - Andrew McDonald), me not getting a contract, I knew that long ago. It's great to let the kids come in and get an opportunity, I'm happy to let them take my spot. But on the playing front, I'd like to play and contribute."

Stoinis paced his knock according to the situation of his team. He waged a lone war but the support he got from Nicholas Pooran was crucial in changing the momentum of the game.

While talking about his approach, and the change that has been witnessed in the T20 cricket in the ongoing IPL, Stoinis added, "In these competitions, there are plenty of better opening batters better than me so I'll leave it to them. It's not just go go go, there were some bowlers we wanted to target and some bowlers we wanted to be more cautious against. There was a phase where I wasn't able to hit the boundaries so it was great Pooran could come in and take the pressure off. Lots of ebbs and flows, just tried to keep it in control."

"You're planning and structuring, you're not liking certain bowlers and you're liking others more. I do think T20 cricket is changing, the scores that have been scored, the impact player role and how teams are taking on the bowlers," he added.

Coming to the match, after putting CSK to bat, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (108*) and Shivam Dube (66) powered the hosts to a competitive total of 210/4.

In reply, the opening pair of Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul fell early. Stoinis took on the bowlers and helped LSG chase down the highest total at Chepauk.

