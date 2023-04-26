Gavaskar added that Rohit Sharma can come back for the last three-four matches of the IPL so that he is in rhythm for the WTC final, starting on June 7 at the Oval in London

Sunil Gavaskar, Rohit Sharma (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article 'Take a break...': Gavaskar's word of advice for Rohit Sharma for WTC Final x 00:00

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar is of the opinion that Mumbai Indians and India captain Rohit Sharma should take 'a little bit of a break' from the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) so that he can remain in good touch for the World Test Championships final in June. Gavaskar further added that the 35-year-old can come back for the last three-four matches of the IPL so that he is in rhythm for the WTC final, starting on June 7 at the Oval in London. The IPL final is on May 28.

MI have played seven matches in the IPL so far, and Rohit's batting form has been a mixed one, having scored 181 runs from those games with only one half-century. He has an average of 25.86 and a strike rate of 135.07.

"Honestly, I would also say that Rohit should maybe also take a break for the time being, and keep himself fit for the World Test Championship (final). (He can) come back again for the last few matches, but right now, (he should) take a little bit of a breather himself," Gavaskar said on Star Sports, as reported by Cricinfo. "I do believe that at this stage, he needs a little bit of a break, and come back for the last three or four matches so that he is in rhythm for the World Test Championship (final)."

Also Read: Gujarat's Gill goes for the kill against Mumbai

Gavaskar wondered if Rohit had already started thinking about the WTC final, given the importance of the match.

"I would like to see some change in the batting order (for Mumbai Indians). He (Rohit) is looking just that little bit preoccupied. Maybe at this stage he is thinking about the WTC (final), I don't know," said the former India captain.

MI are currently at the seventh spot in the 10-team table with three wins from seven games, and Gavaskar felt it would be no less than a 'miracle' for the side to qualify for the playoffs.

"It's going to be a miracle that's going to make them qualify (for IPL playoffs). The way they are at the moment, yes, they could conceivably finish (at number) four, but they will have to play some extraordinary cricket, both batting as well as bowling."

(With PTI inputs)