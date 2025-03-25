Breaking News
Tamim Iqbal is safe now: Habibul Bashar

Updated on: 25 March,2025 08:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Debasish Datta | sports@mid-day.com

The southpaw was taken off the ground (BKSP) and to a nearby hospital. First, everyone thought it was a gastric problem. It turned out to be a heart attack

Tamim Iqbal is safe now: Habibul Bashar

Tamim Iqbal

Tamim Iqbal is safe now: Habibul Bashar
Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal felt discomfort in his chest and subsequently fell to the ground while fielding for Mohammedan Sporting Club in a match against Shinepukur Cricket Club in the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League on Monday. 


The southpaw was taken off the ground (BKSP) and to a nearby hospital. First, everyone thought it was a gastric problem. It turned out to be a heart attack. They organised a helicopter to take him to Dhaka where the facilities are better, but as he was about to board, he suffered another attack. The authorities changed plans and he was taken to a nearby hospital. 


The team of doctors there found that there was a blockage in his artery. They gave him CPR. An angiogram was done, followed by angioplasty, and after a while, returned to his senses.

Tamim, 36, has played 70 Tests and 243 ODIs for Bangladesh, scoring 5,134 runs and 8,357 runs respectively.

Bangladesh Cricket Board officials rushed to BKSP, 40 kilometres from Dhaka, to visit Tamim in hospital. Former Bangladesh captain Habibul Bashar informed mid-day that Tamim could slowly speak to the doctors late in the afternoon, which is very encouraging. “We were about to lose him in the morning. Fortunately, he is safe now, thanks to the doctors who treated him with utmost care,” Bashar said.

