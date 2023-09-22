Ignorance that isn't bliss!

Tanzim Hasan Sakib, whose crucial performance was instrumental in Bangladesh's first Asia Cup victory over India in 11 years, has recently faced backlash due to a now-deleted misogynistic Facebook rant
Tanzim Hasan Sakib. Pic/AFP
Key Highlights
- "If the wife works, the husband`s rights are not ensured,"
- Shabana Parveen, a Bengaluru-based women`s rights activist, echoed similar sentiments
- India’s KL Rahul and all-rounder Hardik Pandya were banned
Eliminating all past social media activity should become a standard practice for every athlete who aspires to represent their country, but this is rarely the norm. Tanzim Hasan Sakib, the Bangladeshi pacer, is the most recent example illustrating how the internet has an enduring memory and often fails to forgive.