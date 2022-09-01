Team Hong Kong wins hearts after sending lovely memento to Virat Kohli

Breaking News
Updated on: 01 September,2022 09:09 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Despite losing the match by 40 runs, Hong Kong displayed great spirit of sportsmanship by presenting a jersey to India superstar Virat Kohli which featured a heartwarming message for the ex-India skipper who has been going through a lean run with the bat

Virat Kohli reacts during the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket match between India and Hong Kong. Pic/ AFP


Despite losing the match by 40 runs, Hong Kong displayed a great spirit of sportsmanship by presenting a jersey to India superstar Virat Kohli which featured a heartwarming message for the ex-India skipper who has been going through a lean run with the bat.


Kohli took to Instagram to show the world the lovely gift he received from the Hong Kong cricketers. The message on the jersey read, "Thank you for inspiring a generation. We stand with you, there are many incredible days ahead. With strength, with love, Team Hong Kong."


Virat thanked the opposition team saying, "Thank you Hong Kong cricket. This gesture is truly humbling and very, very sweet."

Despite Kohli's run drought coming into the tournament, he allayed people's fears with a match winning 59* which saw India reach a total of 192 which proved too good for Hong Kong to overcome. 

Indian fans will be hoping that the star batter hits top gear in the latter stages of the Asia Cup as well as in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

