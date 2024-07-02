Team India likely to land in Delhi today

Breaking News
Updated on: 03 July,2024 06:51 AM IST  |  Bridgetown (Barbados)
PTI



The contingent is expected to leave Bridgetown at 6pm (local time) and land in Delhi on Wednesday at 7:45pm, according to a source

Team India celebrates after winning the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 final cricket match between India and South Africa at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. Pic/AFP

The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team is set to fly home aboard a charter flight on Tuesday evening (3:30 am IST, Wednesday) after Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley said she expects the airport here to become operational soon, ending the shutdown forced by a Category 4 hurricane.


The Rohit Sharma-led squad, its support staff, some BCCI officials, and the players’ families have been stranded here for the past two days due to Hurricane Beryl. The team won the title on Saturday after defeating South Africa by seven runs in the final.


The contingent is expected to leave Bridgetown at 6pm (local time) and land in Delhi on Wednesday at 7:45pm, according to a source.


The players will be later felicitated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but the schedule of that event has not yet been finalised.

Earlier, Mottley gave an update on the situation here. “I don’t want to speak in advance of it, but I’ve literally been in touch with the airport personnel and they’re 
doing their last checks now and we want to resume to normal operations as a matter of urgency,” Mottley told PTI.

