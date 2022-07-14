Team India pip Pakistan in ICC ODI rankings

India were placed fourth with 105 points but the 10-wicket win on Tuesday propelled them to 108 rating points, leaving Pakistan behind at 106. New Zealand continue to top of the table

India have moved to the third spot, surpassing Pakistan in the ICC ODI Team Rankings after their emphatic win in the first game of the three-match series against England at The Oval.

India were placed fourth with 105 points but the 10-wicket win on Tuesday propelled them to 108 rating points, leaving Pakistan behind at 106. New Zealand continue to top of the table.

