Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article

Team India press conference | 'It's between two individuals': Gambhir on his relationship with Kohli

Updated on: 22 July,2024 12:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |



Addressing the composition of his coaching staff for the Sri Lanka tour, Gambhir expressed satisfaction with the support provided by the BCCI

Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli (Pic: Satej Shinde/AFP)

Gautam Gambhir, India's newly appointed head coach, addressed questions about his relationship with Virat Kohli, emphasizing that their dynamic is private and not for public spectacle.


Despite past tensions evident from their clashes in the IPL, Gambhir assured that they are aligned and will collaborate effectively, starting with India's upcoming white-ball tour of Sri Lanka commencing on July 27.


Speaking at his first Team India press conference alongside chief selector Ajit Agarkar ahead of the tour, Gambhir stressed the importance of professionalism and unity in representing India on the cricket field. He acknowledged the right of every player to fiercely compete for their place in the team but emphasized the collective goal of making the nation proud.


Also Read: 'Have had a fabulous relationship with Jay Shah': Gambhir in his first presser

Regarding his personal rapport with Kohli, Gambhir noted that while they maintain a positive relationship off the field, he preferred not to publicize its specifics. He underscored the maturity required in such relationships, highlighting their shared commitment to working diligently for India's success without undue focus on media sensationalism.

Addressing the composition of his coaching staff for the Sri Lanka tour, Gambhir expressed satisfaction with the support provided by the BCCI. He disclosed that Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate, who previously collaborated with him at Kolkata Knight Riders, will serve as assistant coaches. Further appointments will be finalized after the Sri Lanka series, with existing staff members continuing in their roles for now.

In conclusion, Gambhir's statements reflect a commitment to professionalism, unity, and discretion in handling both personal and professional relationships within the Indian cricket setup. His focus remains squarely on achieving collective success and upholding the pride of representing India, underscoring a disciplined approach to leadership in the cricketing realm.

(With agency inputs)

