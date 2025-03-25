When your skill sets are good, you will get confidence in yourself and become mentally strong. Try to develop skills. The better your skills, the better will be your mind”

India’s assistant coach Abhishek Nayar (left) presents a kit to a Mumbai Jr player. Pic/G Krishnan

The India men’s cricket team’s assistant coach, Abhishek Nayar advised young cricketers to work on skill sets and not derive satisfaction merely from performances.

Speaking at an event staged by Cricketers’ Foundation at MIG Club, Bandra, recently, where 75 cricketers from Mumbai Cricket Association’s boys under-14 and 16, and girls under-15 and 19 teams were each presented with cricket kits and shoes, Nayar said: “Mental toughness comes from the belief in your skill sets. When you graduate into the open category, the key to success will be the skill sets. When your skill sets are good, you will get confidence in yourself and become mentally strong. Try to develop skills. The better your skills, the better will be your mind.”

Nayar also told them to derive enjoyment from the process of doing a specific skill. Answering a question from a junior cricketer, Nayar, who played three ODIs for India besides being a key part of Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy for a decade from 2005, said: “Growth and enjoyment don’t go hand-in-hand. If you don’t fail while learning a skill, you are not going to get better. There is no enjoyment in playing, there’s no satisfaction in playing the game. It is always interpretation. There is enjoyment in the method to the madness. Enjoy the process of scoring. Enjoyment is just an emotion. You have to understand what takes you to that emotion. And, that is working towards how to play, say, a cover drive. Every time you practise, you practise hard and come back the next day with the thought process of practising hard again.”

A brainchild of Makarand Waingankar, Cricketers’ Foundation was set up in 2019 to raise funds and financially help retired umpires, groundsmen and coaches associated with Mumbai grassroots cricket.