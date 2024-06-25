Breaking News
'Test cricket at a very low point in Windies': Sarwan

Updated on: 26 June,2024 06:43 AM IST  |  Georgetown (Guyana)
PTI |

Top

“Test cricket is at a very low point. The games we are playing in the Caribbean, I don’t think it’s sufficient to develop our players but I also think there is this major threat of T20 cricket where a lot of people are showing interest,” he said

Ramnaresh Sarwan. Pic/AFP

Ramnaresh Sarwan, one of the most prolific batters to have played for the West Indies, is leading a comfortable life after retirement but when one talks him to him about the health of Test cricket in the region, he paints a grim picture, fearful of a talent exodus to the USA.


“Test cricket is at a very low point. The games we are playing in the Caribbean, I don’t think it’s sufficient to develop our players but I also think there is this major threat of T20 cricket where a lot of people are showing interest,” he said.


“I think having T20 format in the US which is so close to the Caribbean with so many players, they would have the opportunity now to participate in the short format of the game there. So you might find a lot of people jumping ship in terms of coming to the US,” he added.


