Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Test cricket is challenging and draining Rohit Sharma

Updated on: 26 August,2025 07:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The 38-year-old, who averaged a decent 40.58 for his 4301 runs in 67 Tests, retired from the five-day game in May, a year after calling it quits from T20Is, having led India to the World Cup title in the format. On Monday, he looked back at some of that time during a CEAT event while speaking on preparations for big moments during panel discussion

Rohit Sharma. Pic/PTI

Reflecting on some aspects of his Test career that he decided to end earlier this year, former India Test captain Rohit Sharma on Monday said the format is both “challenging and draining” but he learnt to cope with its demands by focussing on preparation.

The 38-year-old, who averaged a decent 40.58 for his 4301 runs in 67 Tests, retired from the five-day game in May, a year after calling it quits from T20Is, having led India to the World Cup title in the format.



On Monday, he looked back at some of that time during a CEAT event while speaking on preparations for big moments during a panel discussion. “It is something that you prepare for, because the game demands longevity,” he said.


“Especially in the Test format, you have to last for five days. Mentally, it is very challenging and it is draining as well. But all cricketers have been brought up playing first-class cricket.

“When we start playing cricket at a competitive level, even in Mumbai, club cricket [matches] go on for two days [or] three days so we are built like that and it starts at a very young age for us,” he added.

