The 38-year-old, who averaged a decent 40.58 for his 4301 runs in 67 Tests, retired from the five-day game in May, a year after calling it quits from T20Is, having led India to the World Cup title in the format. On Monday, he looked back at some of that time during a CEAT event while speaking on preparations for big moments during panel discussion

Reflecting on some aspects of his Test career that he decided to end earlier this year, former India Test captain Rohit Sharma on Monday said the format is both “challenging and draining” but he learnt to cope with its demands by focussing on preparation.

Reflecting on some aspects of his Test career that he decided to end earlier this year, former India Test captain Rohit Sharma on Monday said the format is both “challenging and draining” but he learnt to cope with its demands by focussing on preparation.

The 38-year-old, who averaged a decent 40.58 for his 4301 runs in 67 Tests, retired from the five-day game in May, a year after calling it quits from T20Is, having led India to the World Cup title in the format.

On Monday, he looked back at some of that time during a CEAT event while speaking on preparations for big moments during a panel discussion. “It is something that you prepare for, because the game demands longevity,” he said.

“Especially in the Test format, you have to last for five days. Mentally, it is very challenging and it is draining as well. But all cricketers have been brought up playing first-class cricket.

“When we start playing cricket at a competitive level, even in Mumbai, club cricket [matches] go on for two days [or] three days so we are built like that and it starts at a very young age for us,” he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever