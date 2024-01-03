'Test cricket is the ultimate challenge for me': Rohit

Breaking News
Updated on: 03 January,2024 07:01 AM IST  |  Cape Town
PTI |

“For me, Test remains ultimate challenge and we would like to see best players playing that format but everyone has own problems to deal with,” he said

Rohit Sharma. Pic/PTI

Indian captain Rohit Sharma feels that it is each and every ICC member’s duty to protect the sanctity of Test cricket as it remains the ultimate format.


Cricket South Africa selected seven uncapped players, including an inexperienced first timer Neil Brand, for the upcoming tour of New Zealand to accommodate top stars for the cash-rich SA20, which is coinciding with the Test series. “I don’t know what the reason is [for SA not picking senior players] and in Test cricket you want to see best players being available but from my perspective, priority should be given to Test cricket. It’s a challenge that you face every day,” Rohit reacted when asked about the CSA move.


Also Read: Will 2024 be short and sweet?


“For me, Test remains ultimate challenge and we would like to see best players playing that format but everyone has own problems to deal with,” he said. 

