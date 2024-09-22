"Test cricket is where I belong the most": Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant scored 109 runs in 128 balls including 13 fours and 4 sixes. He and Gill milked 167 runs helping Team India to recover from the collapse of 67 runs for the loss of three wickets. "To do it with a guy who I have a great relationship with is special," Pant said

Rishabh Pant (Pic: File Pic)

Rishabh Pant smashed a glorious century on his return to Test cricket during the match between India and Bangladesh. Following his ton, he said that Test cricket is where I belong the most.

With this ton, Rishabh Pant registered his sixth Test century. Along with him, Shubman Gill's century also played a vital role in helping the side post 515 runs against Bangladesh.

In the run chase, the visitors fell short as they lost the match to India by 280 runs.

"100 was special because I love playing in Chennai. After injury, I wanted to play all three formats and this was my first Test. Hope to get better every day," Pant said after India's 280-run win.

"It was emotional, I wanted to score each and every match which didn't happen but wanted to do well in Tests, which is where I belong the most. Being on the field gives me pleasure more than anything else."

"I don't know what people say outside but I try to read the situation in my own way. When you are 30-3, you need to stitch a partnership. That's what Gill and I did.

"To do it with a guy who I have a great relationship with is special," Pant said.

After Pant and Gill's exploits with the bat, senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin completed a memorable all-round outing with a six-wicket haul as a dominant India crushed the visitors with more than five sessions to spare.

First-inning centurion Ashwin (6/88) did the bulk of the damage, while Ravindra Jadeja picked up 3/58. Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto top-scored for Bangladesh with an 82 off 127 balls.

(With PTI Inputs)