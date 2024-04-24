Testing time for Rishabh Pant

Skipper Rishabh’s leadership skills under scrutiny as 8th-placed Delhi Capitals host Gujarat Titans in must-win clash to keep hopes alive for play-off spot

DC captain Rishabh Pant during the match v SRH on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Rishabh Pant’s leadership skills will be under scrutiny as a struggling Delhi Capitals would seek a much-improved performance from their bowlers when they take on an inconsistent Gujarat Titans in the IPL here on Wednesday.

It was not an ideal homecoming for Pant as after two consecutive wins, DC slumped to a 67-run loss against a marauding Sunrisers Hyderabad at home on Saturday.

The loss saw DC slip to the eighth position with three wins and five defeats. They very well know they can’t afford to falter if they want to keep their play-off hopes

alive.

Against SRH, Pant erred in his decisions a few times, starting from the toss as he misjudged the dew factor at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and decided to bowl first.

Pant’s decision to hand the second over to Lalit Yadav, was even more contentious as SRH were off to a blazing start, scoring a record 125 for no loss in the Powerplay.

On the personal front, Pant wasn’t in his element as he struggled for timing en route a painstaking 44 off 35 balls while chasing a mammoth score.

GT have also been equally inconsistent under new skipper Shubman Gill. But the three-wicket win over Punjab Kings in their last game has helped the former champions move up slightly in the pecking order at sixth spot from four wins and as many losses.

They would be hoping to continue the winning momentum to scale up the leader board and be in contention for a play-off berth.

