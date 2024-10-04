Breaking News
Thakur discharged after battling fever

Updated on: 04 October,2024 06:53 AM IST  |  Lucknow
Agencies |

Thakur had been saved for a late batting position due to his illness, but was called into action when Mohit Avasthi fell late on Day Two

Shardul Thakur. Pic/AFP

Shardul Thakur, who played a vital role in extending Mumbai’s innings in the ongoing Irani Cup against Rest of India here, has been discharged from the hospital. He was admitted in Medanta due to a viral infection on Wednesday.


Also Read: Shardul Thakur could swing back


Thakur had been saved for a late batting position due to his illness, but was called into action when Mohit Avasthi fell late on Day Two. As the innings progressed, Thakur’s health deteriorated, and he was taken to the hospital after the day’s play concluded.


