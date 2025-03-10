"THANKS": Ravindra Jadeja on his retirement speculations

Virat Kohli was seen hugging Ravindra Jadeja during the final of the Champions Trophy 2025, which in return fueled the speculations over the all-rounder's retirement. With this, Ravindra Jadeja brushed out all the speculations over his retirement

Ravindra Jadeja (Pic: File Pic)

Following Team India's triumph in the Champions Trophy 2025, rumours about Ravindra Jadeja's potential retirement started to surface.

Additionally, Virat Kohli was seen hugging Ravindra Jadeja during the final of the Champions Trophy 2025, which in return fueled the speculations over the all-rounder's retirement.

Later, Ravindra Jadeja also shared a post on his Instagram handle which read, "Ab Tumhare Hawala Yeh Trophy Saathiyo". Taking to X:

The post led the news related to Ravindra Jadeja's retirement to surface all over the internet. One hour after he shared the post, the veteran shared a story on his same social media handle saying that, "NO NECESSARY RUMOURS....THANKS"

With this, Ravindra Jadeja brushed out all the speculations over his retirement.

Coming to the final, New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first. The Kiwis got off to a brisk start with a 57-run stand between Will Young (15) and Rachin Ravindra (37 in 29 balls, with four boundaries and a six). However, Kuldeep Yadav (2/40) applied some breaks and reduced NZ to 75/3.

A 57-run stand between Daryl Mitchell (63 in 101 balls, with three fours) and Michael Bracewell pushed the Kiwis towards 150-plus runs. Bracewell played a fine hand of 53* in 40 balls, with three fours and two sixes, taking NZ to 251/7 in their 50 overs.

Kuldeep (2/40) and Varun Chakravarthy (2/45) were India's top wicket-takers. Mohammed Shami also took a wicket but conceded 74 runs in his nine overs.

During the thrilling run chase, India had a fine 105-run stand to start off things between skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill (31 in 50 balls, with a six). While Gill, Virat and eventually Rohit (76 in 83 balls, with seven fours and three sixes) lost their wickets quickly, leaving India at 122/3, Shreyas Iyer (48 in 62 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Axar Patel (29 in 40 balls, with a four and six) stitched a 61-run stand.

After India lost Axar following the crossing of the 200-run mark, KL Rahul (34* in 33 balls, with a four and a six) and Hardik Pandya (18) did their job of taking India to the finishing line with six wickets and an over left. Michael Bracewell (2/28) and Mitchell Santner (2/46) were the top wicket-takers for NZ.

(With ANI Inputs)