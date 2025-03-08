Breaking News
"That’s nonsense. Absolute nonsense": Gillespie lambasts Sunil Gavaskar's comments on Pakistan

Updated on: 08 March,2025 08:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Pakistan lost their Champions Trophy games to New Zealand and India as they bowed out as hosts of the competition

Jason Gillespie

"That's nonsense. Absolute nonsense": Gillespie lambasts Sunil Gavaskar's comments on Pakistan
Former Australia fast bowler Jason Gillespie has hit back at Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar’s view that the India ‘B’ team would give the current Pakistan team a run for their money.


In a video interview posted on X, Gillespie, a former Pakistan head coach, said: “I saw some comments from Sunil Gavaskar about the Indian B team or Indian C team would beat the Pakistan top team. That’s nonsense. Absolute nonsense. If Pakistan pick and stick with the right players and give them time to shine and, time to learn and develop their games, they can beat anyone. I’ve got no doubt about that,” said Gillespie.


Gavaskar had said on Sports Today: “I think a B team [India] certainly [can give Pakistan a run for their money]. C team, I am not too sure. But a B team will be very, very hard to beat for Pakistan in their current form.”

Pakistan lost their Champions Trophy games to New Zealand and India as they bowed out as hosts of the competition.

