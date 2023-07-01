‘Not entertaining, it’s stupidity’: Vaughan on England's 'Bazball' approach in Ashes 2023

Breaking News
Updated on: 01 July,2023 07:56 AM IST  |  London
IANS |

Top

They were eventually bowled out for 325 on the third day—91 runs behind Australia’s first innings score of 416

Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has once again blasted England’s relentless-attacking batting style known popularly Bazball as “absolute stupidity” after the hosts lost three quick wickets to needless shots in their attempt to score quick runs.


The host lost Ollie Pope (42), Ben Duckett (98) and Joe Root (10) to rash dismissals in the middle of England’s 45-minute Bazball blitz at the Lord’s that saw them slump from 188-1 to 222-4. They were eventually bowled out for 325 on the third day—91 runs behind Australia’s first innings score of 416.


Also Read: Ashes 2023: England bundled out for 325 at lunch, Australia leads by 103 runs on Day 3


Vaughan was absolutely livid with the way the England batters went about their job going for quick runs as the Aussie players tried short-stuff against them.
“What came for the next hour or so was absolute stupidity,” boomed Vaughan on the BBC as he panned the fairly headless spell that followed England having moved effortlessly to 188-1.

“That is not entertaining, I’m sorry, that is stupid Test match cricket and Australia will be delighted with that method because when the ball is not swinging over the next few weeks, guess what they are going to do?”

