England pacer Stuart Broad comes out in support of pacer Ollie Robinson for infamous send-off to Australia opener Usman Khawaja during the 1st Ashes Test; hits back at former Aussie stars Ricky Ponting and Matthew Hayden for disparaging comments on the Englishman

Ollie Robinson (second from right) celebrates the wicket of Australia opener Usman Khawaja with teammates Stuart Broad (left), Joe Root and James Anderson (right) during the first Ashes Test at Birmingham recently. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article ‘The hoo-ha that was created surprised us’: Stuart Broad x 00:00

Veteran England pacer Stuart Broad feels that a lot has been made of the fiery exchange between Ollie Robinson and Usman Khawaja during the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston, adding that if ICC doesn’t have a problem with the matter, then former Australia players shouldn’t be bothered about it.

Robinson removed Khawaja for 141 on Day Three of the first Ashes Test which Australia won by two wickets, knocking back his off stump as he came down the pitch looking to force the ball through the off side. The pacer appeared to swear towards a departing Khawaja during his wicket-taking celebration, inviting huge criticism from ex-Australia players.

‘ICC had no problem’

“A lot more has been made of words on the field between Robinson and Khawaja than ought to have been, to be honest. Ultimately, the ICC had no problem with Ollie’s reaction to dismissing Khawaja in the first innings and I didn’t like Matthew Hayden’s disparaging comments about him.

Ricky Ponting and Matthew Hayden

“Yes, there was a bit of emotion on the field, but off it we are obviously seeing the Australian guys in the pavilion corridors all the time, eating lunch in the same room and we enjoyed a nice-natured week. Now a couple of expletives the other way and everyone is piling in. Where are we going with this?” wrote Broad in his column for the Daily Mail.

Also Read: Ashes 2023: Ponting keen to offer batting advice to Labuschagne, Head ahead of Lord's Test

Broad also called out former Australia captain Ricky Ponting for criticising Robinson, saying that he was also a big sledger in his playing days. “Ricky Ponting had a bit of a nibble because Robbo brought his name into things during a press conference, but not because Ricky was a huge sledger,” the pacer wrote.

“Ollie had a bit of a mind blank, Ponting was the most famous ex-Aussie cricketer he could think of, and that Australia team he played in was hardly full of shrinking violets, so the hoo-ha that was created surprised us,” he added.

‘The quietest first Test’

Now 0-1 behind, England will play Australia in the second Test at Lord’s from June 28. Broad is expecting that the Khawaja send-off chatter goes down as the series progresses. “Every time there was a rain break, guys were chatting to each other and it is ironic that it blew up into a story because I’d probably say out of all nine Ashes series in which I’ve played, verbally it was the quietest first Test I can recall,” wrote Broad.

