The Hundred: Smriti Mandhana smashes 31-ball 57*

Updated on: 27 August,2022 08:02 AM IST  |  Southampton
Mandhana impressed with a 31-ball 57 that included nine fours and two maximums after Lauren Bell (4-10) picked up the best figures of the season to restrict Rockets to 88 for eight at the Ageas Bowl on Thursday

India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana struck a scintillating half-century to help Southern Brave crush Trent Rockets by 10 wickets and book their place in the knockout stages of The Hundred here.

Also Read: ICC adds Smriti Mandhana to its "100 per cent Cricket Superstars" list


Mandhana impressed with a 31-ball 57 that included nine fours and two maximums after Lauren Bell (4-10) picked up the best figures of the season to restrict Rockets to 88 for eight at the Ageas Bowl on Thursday.

Chasing a below par total, Mandhana joined forces with fellow opener England’s Danni Wyatt (36 off 25) as the hosts cruised to victory with 44 balls to spare.


