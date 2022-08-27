The Hundred: Smriti Mandhana smashes 31-ball 57*

Mandhana impressed with a 31-ball 57 that included nine fours and two maximums after Lauren Bell (4-10) picked up the best figures of the season to restrict Rockets to 88 for eight at the Ageas Bowl on Thursday
Smriti Mandhana
India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana struck a scintillating half-century to help Southern Brave crush Trent Rockets by 10 wickets and book their place in the knockout stages of The Hundred here.
Chasing a below par total, Mandhana joined forces with fellow opener England’s Danni Wyatt (36 off 25) as the hosts cruised to victory with 44 balls to spare.
