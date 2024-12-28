'The risk was not really necessary': Sunil Gavaskar

Jaiswal, who made a breezy 118-ball 82 on the second day of the game, was way short of his crease after a mix-up with Kohli (36) while attempting a quick single

Sunil Gavaskar

Indian batting great Sunil Gavaskar and former Australia opener Justin Langer on Friday said Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal could have avoided attempting the “risky” single that led to the latter’s run-out, giving Australia a potentially decisive breakthrough in the fourth Test here.

Jaiswal, who made a breezy 118-ball 82 on the second day of the game, was way short of his crease after a mix-up with Kohli (36) while attempting a quick single.

“It would have been a quick run, and somebody like Kohli would definitely have made it. But the thing was, he looked at the fielder. When you look at the fielder, when you turn, you’ve lost that vital second. Your balance is completely off. And it would have been a tight run,” Gavaskar told Star Sports.

“I think at that stage, why do you need to take a run that carries an element of risk? You’re batting well, runs are coming. At that stage, the risk was not really necessary.”

Gavaskar, however, added that Kohli could have completed the run if had fully committed himself to it “only because Kohli is such a fantastic runner” between the wickets.”

