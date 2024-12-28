Breaking News
As Mumbai air quality worsens, citizens ask why no ‘poor air alerts’ like rain or floods
Dongri: Brave mother and 11-year-old son beat back burglar, foil robbery attempt
Western Railway updates: Congested Prabhadevi station gets a major overhaul
Mumbai: Drive safe in the New Year, traffic police will be using satellites to catch violators
Maharashtra: Government wants builders to set up waterproof telecom control center in new buildings
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > The risk was not really necessary Sunil Gavaskar

'The risk was not really necessary': Sunil Gavaskar

Updated on: 28 December,2024 06:25 AM IST  |  Melbourne
PTI |

Top

Jaiswal, who made a breezy 118-ball 82 on the second day of the game, was way short of his crease after a mix-up with Kohli (36) while attempting a quick single

'The risk was not really necessary': Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar

Listen to this article
'The risk was not really necessary': Sunil Gavaskar
x
00:00

Indian batting great Sunil Gavaskar and former Australia opener Justin Langer on Friday said Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal could have avoided attempting the “risky” single that led to the latter’s run-out, giving Australia a potentially decisive breakthrough in the fourth Test here.


Jaiswal, who made a breezy 118-ball 82 on the second day of the game, was way short of his crease after a mix-up with Kohli (36) while attempting a quick single.


“It would have been a quick run, and somebody like Kohli would definitely have made it. But the thing was, he looked at the fielder. When you look at the fielder, when you turn, you’ve lost that vital second. Your balance is completely off. And it would have been a tight run,” Gavaskar told Star Sports.


“I think at that stage, why do you need to take a run that carries an element of risk? You’re batting well, runs are coming. At that stage, the risk was not really necessary.”

Gavaskar, however, added that Kohli could have completed the run if had fully committed himself to it “only because Kohli is such a fantastic runner” between the wickets.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 border-gavaskar trophy India vs Australia sunil gavaskar virat kohli Yashasvi Jaiswal test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK