Maheesh Theekshana in line for Test debut after Covid outbreak in SL camp

One-day heroes Maheesh Theekshana and Dunith Wellalage could be handed Test caps as the hosts bid for a comeback in the final Test starting today on an expected turner here

Maheesh Theekshana

Captain Dimuth Karunaratne said on Thursday he hopes Sri Lanka’s spin reinforcements will deliver despite their team’s COVID outbreak on the eve of the second Test against Australia.

One-day heroes Maheesh Theekshana and Dunith Wellalage could be handed Test caps as the hosts bid for a comeback in the final Test starting today on an expected turner here. Batting all-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva, leg-spinner Jeffrey Vandersay and fast bowler Asitha Fernando were the latest to get the virus after left-arm spinner Praveen Jayawickrama was ruled out on Tuesday.

“We were planning for the match two days earlier, but it’s not easy when you are not able to finalise a proper XI,” Karunaratne told reporters. The team will undergo another round of testing before Karunaratne gets down to finalise the XI, but the captain believes Theekshana could replace De Silva. Theekshana, a mystery spinner who turns the ball both ways, claimed four wickets in the ODI series v Australia.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever