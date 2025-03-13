"Their sheer presence is demoralising the opposition": Dilip Vengsarkar on these Team India players

The 37-year-old Rohit has not yet committed to the 2027 ODI World Cup but Vengsarkar reckons his presence can only be good for the team

Dilip Vengsarkar. Pic/Ashish Raje

The “unwarranted” speculation on Rohit Sharma’s retirement during the Champions Trophy irked former captain Dilip Vengsarkar to no end as he believes greats like the current India skipper deserve time and space to decide on their future.

After leading India to their second ICC title in nine months, Rohit himself dismissed all the speculations on his future, saying he is not retiring from the ODI format.

India skipper Rohit Sharma during his 76 against NZ in Dubai on Sunday. Pic/Getty Images

The 37-year-old Rohit has not yet committed to the 2027 ODI World Cup but Vengsarkar reckons his presence can only be good for the team.

“I am not an astrologer. A lot of matches to go till the 2027 World Cup. A lot will depend on his form and fitness. It is not fair to say anything at this stage but he has been outstanding as both captain and player.

“I don’t know why people speculated [on his retirement], it’s unwarranted. A player of his stature should get to decide about his future,” Vengsarkar told PTI.

In Dubai, he made sure India got the most out of the Powerplay, especially in the high-pressure run chase against New Zealand in the final. With Rohit going for his shots from ball one, the others could take time to adjust to the pace of the slow surface.

“The way he has been playing all this time is nothing short of exemplary. He has got three double hundreds in ODI. What more do I say about him.

“Guys like Virat and Rohit are big match players, bigger the platform the better the performance. It is very important from team’s point of view. Their sheer presence is demoralising the opposition,” said Vengsarkar.

