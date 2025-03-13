Breaking News
Four held for brutally attacking teenager over love affair in Dharashiv
Gadchiroli Police launches ‘Cyber Doot’ mobile van for awareness on cyber crime
Massive security cover in Mumbai for Holi: 10,000+ cops, special teams on duty
Holi 2025: BMC appeals for eco-friendly and safe festivities
Man steals idol, silver crown from temple in Palghar, held
shot-button
Holi Holi
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Their sheer presence is demoralising the opposition Dilip Vengsarkar on these Team India players

"Their sheer presence is demoralising the opposition": Dilip Vengsarkar on these Team India players

Updated on: 13 March,2025 07:26 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The 37-year-old Rohit has not yet committed to the 2027 ODI World Cup but Vengsarkar reckons his presence can only be good for the team

Dilip Vengsarkar. Pic/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article
"Their sheer presence is demoralising the opposition": Dilip Vengsarkar on these Team India players
x
00:00

The “unwarranted” speculation on Rohit Sharma’s retirement during the Champions Trophy irked former captain Dilip Vengsarkar to no end as he believes greats like the current India skipper deserve time and space to decide on their future.


After leading India to their second ICC title in nine months, Rohit himself dismissed all the speculations on his future, saying he is not retiring from the ODI format.


Also Read: WPL 2025: Smriti Mandhana reveals the reason why MI vs RCB rivalry is special


India skipper Rohit Sharma during his 76 against NZ in Dubai on Sunday. Pic/Getty ImagesIndia skipper Rohit Sharma during his 76 against NZ in Dubai on Sunday. Pic/Getty Images

The 37-year-old Rohit has not yet committed to the 2027 ODI World Cup but Vengsarkar reckons his presence can only be good for the team.

“I am not an astrologer. A lot of matches to go till the 2027 World Cup. A lot will depend on his form and fitness. It is not fair to say anything at this stage but he has been outstanding as both captain and player.

“I don’t know why people speculated [on his retirement], it’s unwarranted. A player of his stature should get to decide about his future,” Vengsarkar told PTI.

In Dubai, he made sure India got the most out of the Powerplay, especially in the high-pressure run chase against New Zealand in the final. With Rohit going for his shots from ball one, the others could take time to adjust to the pace of the slow surface.

“The way he has been playing all this time is nothing short of exemplary. He has got three double hundreds in ODI. What more do I say about him.

“Guys like Virat and Rohit are big match players, bigger the platform the better the performance. It is very important from team’s point of view. Their sheer presence is demoralising the opposition,” said Vengsarkar.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

dilip vengsarkar rohit sharma Champions Trophy 2025 cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK