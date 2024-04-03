There are conversations between CA, ECB and BCCI about Champions League

The T20 tournament that was held between the champion T20 sides of the different countries from 2009 to 2014, was scrapped

Nick Cummins. Pic/PTI

Cricket Victoria CEO Nick Cummins has said that talks are on between Cricket Australia (CA), England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) to revive the Champions League (CL).

The T20 tournament that was held between the champion T20 sides of the different countries from 2009 to 2014, was scrapped.

Asked if there are talks to revive CL, Cummins said: “It is a question to ask Jay Shah. From an Australian cricket perspective, we are open to the idea. That’s the next step in terms of the evolution of cricket.

“I am constantly talking to Nick Hockley, CEO of Cricket Australia about the Champions League. It’s really important to bring that back. When the Champions League was held, the T20 landscape wasn’t mature enough at that point. I think it is now. I know there are active conversations between CA, ECB and BCCI about CL. We just need to find a window when you actually play that. CL is well overdue,” Cummins said.