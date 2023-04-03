Breaking News
Mumbai: Now, city roads will be quality checked by third-party auditors
Redevelopment of Mumbai railway stations to surge ahead
Omicron variant XBB 1.16: Experts call for dynamic genome sequencing
Mumbai’s public transport cheapest in world: Study
Mumbai: Cops nab bank officer behind fake corporate salary accounts
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > There will never be another Salim Durani and heres why

There will never be another Salim Durani and here’s why

Updated on: 03 April,2023 07:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Even if anybody were foolish enough to play like him, the selectors would put a stop. Let us, therefore, cherish the image of this incredible being, who, tall and handsome, lounged his way through first-class cricket and has earned our affections, not the arid, unfeeling respect given to record breakers

There will never be another Salim Durani and here’s why

Salim Durani with current Mumbai all-rounder Musheer Khan at Azad Maidan in 2011 Pic/midday archives


Salim Durani, 88, who passed away due to age-related health issues in Jamnagar on Sunday, received accolades galore in his career. But cricket writer NS Ramaswami put his cricket in perspective in a special portrait for the 1983 edition of Indian Cricket annual, published by The Hindu. Ramaswami wrote: “There will be no second Durani in India. Even if anybody were foolish enough to play like him, the selectors would put a stop. Let us, therefore, cherish the image of this incredible being, who, tall and handsome, lounged his way through first-class cricket and has earned our affections, not the arid, unfeeling respect given to record breakers.”


Also read: Former Indian cricketer Salim Durani passes away at 88




cricket news sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK