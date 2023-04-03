There will never be another Salim Durani and here’s why

Even if anybody were foolish enough to play like him, the selectors would put a stop. Let us, therefore, cherish the image of this incredible being, who, tall and handsome, lounged his way through first-class cricket and has earned our affections, not the arid, unfeeling respect given to record breakers

Salim Durani with current Mumbai all-rounder Musheer Khan at Azad Maidan in 2011 Pic/midday archives

Salim Durani, 88, who passed away due to age-related health issues in Jamnagar on Sunday, received accolades galore in his career. But cricket writer NS Ramaswami put his cricket in perspective in a special portrait for the 1983 edition of Indian Cricket annual, published by The Hindu. Ramaswami wrote: “There will be no second Durani in India. Even if anybody were foolish enough to play like him, the selectors would put a stop. Let us, therefore, cherish the image of this incredible being, who, tall and handsome, lounged his way through first-class cricket and has earned our affections, not the arid, unfeeling respect given to record breakers.”

Also read: Former Indian cricketer Salim Durani passes away at 88