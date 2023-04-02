Breaking News
Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV cops on alert after Sambhajinagar violence
Mumbai: Man parks at ‘BMC parking lot’, ends up being fined
Mumbai: CGST arrests director of Rao IIT Academy
Mumbai sees power tariff hikes this summer
Mumbai: How you helped the railways earn Rs 450 cr
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Former Indian cricketer Salim Durani passes away at 88

Former Indian cricketer Salim Durani passes away at 88

Updated on: 02 April,2023 11:07 AM IST  |  Jamnagar (Gujarat)
IANS |

Top

Born in Afghanistan, Durani had Pashtun origins and was known for his batting and bowling prowess that left the spectators thrilled

Former Indian cricketer Salim Durani passes away at 88

Salim Durani. File pic


Salim Durani, one of the finest all-rounders, passed away at his home here after a prolonged battle with cancer, on Sunday. He was 88, according to a family source.


Born in Afghanistan, Durani had Pashtun origins and was known for his batting and bowling prowess that left the spectators thrilled.



"He will always be remembered for hitting sixes when spectators demanded. Hitting sixes during that period was rare," remembered a family friend in Mumbai.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

cricket news sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK