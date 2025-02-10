Breaking News
"They are world-class players": Muttiah Muralitharan praises this Indian duo

The form of Rohit and Kohli has dominated the talk in the build-up to the eight-nation tournament which gets underway on February 19

Muttiah Muralitharan. Pic/AFP

India will need both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to be in form in order to win the Champions Trophy, said Sri Lanka spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan in Mumbai on Monday, adding that teams from the subcontinent will have more balanced bowling attacks in the competition.


Also Read: Can Rohit Sharma deliver consistently? Sanjay Manjrekar weighs in on possibility


The form of Rohit and Kohli has dominated the talk in the build-up to the eight-nation tournament which gets underway on February 19.


“Definitely, because they are world-class players. Always say class is permanent [and] form is only temporary. So they will come to the [batting] form,” Muralitharan said during a launch of a sports drink. “Rohit has scored a hundred and Virat will also will come to form,” he added.

