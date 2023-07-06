'They will come extra hard at me': Aussie spinner Todd Murphy on England batters

Breaking News
Updated on: 06 July,2023 08:22 AM IST  |  Leeds
If Murphy walks into the playing eleven at Headingley, he will become the first spinner Australia has played in England that hasn’t been Lyon since 2013

Todd Murphy during an Australia net session ahead of the third Test at Headingley on Tuesday. Pic/Getty Images

Young Australia spinner Todd Murphy said he is anticipating to be attacked very hard by the England batters ahead of his Ashes debut at Headingley.


Murphy is all but confirmed to replace injured Nathan Lyon in the playing eleven for third Ashes Test starting from Thursday.


If Murphy walks into the playing eleven at Headingley, he will become the first spinner Australia has played in England that hasn’t been Lyon since 2013. Murphy gets his chance after the veteran suffered a significant right calf strain while fielding in the second Ashes Test.

“Definitely under no illusions that they’re going to attack me and come extra hard at me and put some pressure back on me. [I’m] just getting my head around that it might not look like bowling 40 overs and going at twos an over, it changes from that. Just trying to keep creating chances and take wickets and hopefully play a role,” said Murphy to SEN Radio.

