This is the best I've bowled, but lot of scope to improve, there were a few [bad] balls, I should not have bowled them. It was just a matter of bowling the right ball at the right time, that's what I was working on

Varun Chakravarthy. Pic/AFP

'This is the best I've bowled': India's Chakravarthy on his performance in England T20I series

India spinner Varun Chakravarthy on Sunday opened up on his performance against England in the T20I series and said that this was the best he has bowled. Abhishek Sharma's all-round performance in the match guided the hosts India to a historic victory over England in the fifth and final match of the series at the Wankhade Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. With this victory, India sealed the five-match series 4-1 after having already sealed the series.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Varun said that he was happy with his fielding efforts in the game on Sunday. The mystery spinner added that there's a lot of scope to improve on his bowling. "I'm happy that the fielding also drew some applause, and the team has been emphasising on improving the fielding standards, and I've been working hard with the fielding coach Mr. Dilip.

This is the best I've bowled, but lot of scope to improve, there were a few [bad] balls, I should not have bowled them. It was just a matter of bowling the right ball at the right time, that's what I was working on. This is very special, I would like to dedicate it to my son and my wife and my parents. I'd like to thank Surya and GG for backing me as well," Varun Chakravarthy was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

Recapping the match, England won the toss and decided to bowl against India in Wankhede. Abhishek Sharma (135 runs from 54 balls, 7 fours and 13 sixes) displayed a stupendous knock in the first inning and propelled India to 247/9. The youngster was the standout batter for the Men in Blue on Sunday. Brydon Carse led the England bowling attack with his three-wicket haul. Mark Wood also bagged two wickets.

During the run chase, England opener Philip Salt (55 runs from 23 balls, 7 fours and 3 sixes) was the lone batter to stand up for the Three Lions, apart from him, other players failed to put up a show in the game. The Indian bowling attack showed a stupendous performance and successfully bundled out England to 97 with 9 overs remaining. Abhishek Sharma, Shivam Dube, and Varun Chakravarthy picked up three wickets each in their respective spells. Abhishek was named 'Player of the Match' for his match-winning knock, while Varun Chakravarthy bagged the 'Player of the Series' award.

