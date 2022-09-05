Tilak Varma scores maiden ton for India A against Kiwis

The match ended after New Zealand scored 133 for 4 in their second innings. This was after India A skipper Priyank Panchal declared his team’s innings at 571 for 6 with Tilak becoming the third centurion of the innings with a fine 121 off 183 balls

Promising batter Tilak Varma scored his maiden first-class hundred, while Kuldeep Yadav bowled with much more control as the first ‘Test’ between India A and New Zealand A ended in a draw here on Sunday.

The match ended after New Zealand scored 133 for 4 in their second innings. This was after India A skipper Priyank Panchal declared his team’s innings at 571 for 6 with Tilak becoming the third centurion of the innings with a fine 121 off 183 balls.

The highlight of Indian bowling was Kuldeep Yadav’s 2-38 in 22 overs. While the match meandered towards a draw, the left-arm wrist spinner did his cause no harm, bowling with a lot more control and precision compared to his first innings effort when he gave away 119 runs in 34 overs.

