Breaking News
You can now decide what the Mumbai skyline will look like
Will respect ceasefire if Israel does: Iran president Masoud Pezeshkian
Mumbai: BMC sets work completion deadline for Sion and Belasis flyovers
India stands ready to help resolve conflict between Israel and Iran: MEA
Indian Railways to hike fares of AC, non-AC trains from July 1
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Tilak Varma slams century on County debut makes case for Test spot

Tilak Varma slams century on County debut, makes case for Test spot

Updated on: 24 June,2025 11:01 PM IST  |  London
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Varma resumed Day 2 unbeaten on 98, having already guided his team from a precarious 34 for 2 to 293 for 4 by stumps on Day 1

Tilak Varma slams century on County debut, makes case for Test spot

(Photo: @MIPaltanFamily/X)

Listen to this article
Tilak Varma slams century on County debut, makes case for Test spot
x
00:00

Tilak Varma bolstered his case for a place in India’s Test squad with a composed and classy century on his County Championship debut for Hampshire against Essex at Chelmsford. The 22-year-old left-hander impressed on his red-ball debut in English conditions, crafting a well-paced 100 that pulled Hampshire out of early trouble and into a commanding position.

Varma resumed Day 2 unbeaten on 98, having already guided his team from a precarious 34 for 2 to 293 for 4 by stumps on Day 1. Walking in to face a hat-trick ball after the quick dismissals of Ali Orr (9) and Nick Gubbins (0), Tilak displayed maturity far beyond his years.


He took 234 deliveries to reach his overnight 98, reflecting the discipline and concentration required to succeed in challenging English conditions. His ability to adapt was evident as he first weathered the new-ball threat led by Sam Cook and then opened up his game, stepping out to loft a six that announced his intent.


Tilak’s first significant partnership came with opener Fletcha Middleton, with whom he stitched a 62-run stand to steady the innings. Middleton, too, held firm at one end despite the early collapse. Once settled, Tilak added further substance to the innings through a 68-run partnership with captain Ben Brown and later a 133-run stand with Liam Dawson. Dawson also went on to register a century, ensuring Hampshire capitalised on their strong foundation.

Tilak eventually brought up his hundred with a blend of flair and resilience, laced with 11 boundaries and three sixes. He was dismissed early on the second morning by off-spinner Simon Harmer, who was the pick of Essex’s bowlers. Despite the dismissal, the damage had been done, Tilak’s effort had not only rescued Hampshire but also propelled them past Essex’s first-innings total of 296, giving the visitors a valuable lead of over 100 runs.

Having already represented India in 25 ODIs and 4 T20Is, the Hyderabad-born batter is now turning heads with his red-ball credentials. With this century, Varma has taken his first-class tally to 1,204 runs in 18 matches at an impressive average of 50.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

cricket news test cricket sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK