Tilak Varma slams century on County debut, makes case for Test spot

Varma resumed Day 2 unbeaten on 98, having already guided his team from a precarious 34 for 2 to 293 for 4 by stumps on Day 1

Tilak Varma bolstered his case for a place in India’s Test squad with a composed and classy century on his County Championship debut for Hampshire against Essex at Chelmsford. The 22-year-old left-hander impressed on his red-ball debut in English conditions, crafting a well-paced 100 that pulled Hampshire out of early trouble and into a commanding position.

Varma resumed Day 2 unbeaten on 98, having already guided his team from a precarious 34 for 2 to 293 for 4 by stumps on Day 1. Walking in to face a hat-trick ball after the quick dismissals of Ali Orr (9) and Nick Gubbins (0), Tilak displayed maturity far beyond his years.

He took 234 deliveries to reach his overnight 98, reflecting the discipline and concentration required to succeed in challenging English conditions. His ability to adapt was evident as he first weathered the new-ball threat led by Sam Cook and then opened up his game, stepping out to loft a six that announced his intent.

Tilak’s first significant partnership came with opener Fletcha Middleton, with whom he stitched a 62-run stand to steady the innings. Middleton, too, held firm at one end despite the early collapse. Once settled, Tilak added further substance to the innings through a 68-run partnership with captain Ben Brown and later a 133-run stand with Liam Dawson. Dawson also went on to register a century, ensuring Hampshire capitalised on their strong foundation.

Tilak eventually brought up his hundred with a blend of flair and resilience, laced with 11 boundaries and three sixes. He was dismissed early on the second morning by off-spinner Simon Harmer, who was the pick of Essex’s bowlers. Despite the dismissal, the damage had been done, Tilak’s effort had not only rescued Hampshire but also propelled them past Essex’s first-innings total of 296, giving the visitors a valuable lead of over 100 runs.

Having already represented India in 25 ODIs and 4 T20Is, the Hyderabad-born batter is now turning heads with his red-ball credentials. With this century, Varma has taken his first-class tally to 1,204 runs in 18 matches at an impressive average of 50.