Tom Latham, Devon Conway help NZ fight back v England

Updated on: 27 February,2023 10:06 AM IST  |  Wellington
The Black Caps unearthed some much-needed tenacity to reach 202-3 in their second innings at stumps, closing within 24 runs of the tourists. 

New Zealand are contemplating the possibility of a rare Test win after following on, having dug in with the bat on Sunday to set up an absorbing last two days of the second Test against England.


The Black Caps unearthed some much-needed tenacity to reach 202-3 in their second innings at stumps, closing within 24 runs of the tourists. 



Their gritty response after being asked to follow on was founded on half-centuries by Tom Latham and Devon Conway. 


