Ton-up Dawid Malan guides England to thrilling win

Malan hit an unbeaten 114 off 145 balls as England reached their target with eight balls to spare after the hosts had them reeling with Jos Buttler, Jason Roy and James Vince all out cheaply

England's Dawid Malan watches the ball after playing a shot during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Bangladesh and England at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. Pic/AFP

Dawid Malan scored a hundred under pressure to guide England to a thrilling three-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first ODI here on Wednesday.

Earlier England bowled out Bangladesh for 209 with Moeen Ali, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid each claiming two wickets.

