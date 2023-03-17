Breaking News
‘MMRDA, TMC killing aquatic life in Thane’s Railadevi lake’
Maharashtra: Not a single stop to take break on Samruddhi Mahamarg expressway
Centre writes to state over rising Covid-19 cases
Now, you can sit in Mumbai’s parks three hours longer
Cap speed at 100 kmph on India’s highways, demand road safety experts
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Ton up Vrushali shines in Rajawadi CCs huge win

Ton-up Vrushali shines in Rajawadi CC’s huge win

Updated on: 17 March,2023 09:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Openers Bhagat  and Kshama Patekar (39-ball 59)  stitched a first-wicket partnership of 151 off  10.3 overs to help  Rajawadi post a massive total of 267 for 3 from 20 overs

Ton-up Vrushali shines in Rajawadi CC’s huge win

Representational images. Pic/iStock


Leading by example, Rajawadi CC captain and opening bater Vrushali Bhagat hammered a 37-ball 103 to steer her team to a thumping 170-run win over KRP Cricket Club in a Group ‘F’ second-round match of the 1st MCA Women’s Cricket League at the Ghatkopar Jolly Gymkhana ground on Wednesday.


Openers Bhagat  and Kshama Patekar (39-ball 59)  stitched a first-wicket partnership of 151 off  10.3 overs to help  Rajawadi post a massive total of 267 for 3 from 20 overs. 



Also read: MCA to review Mumbai’s Ranji ouster in emergent meeting


In reply, KRP CC could only manage to score 97 runs for the loss of seven wickets in the stipulated 20 overs.

cricket news sports Sports Update sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK