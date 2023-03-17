Ton-up Vrushali shines in Rajawadi CC’s huge win

Openers Bhagat and Kshama Patekar (39-ball 59) stitched a first-wicket partnership of 151 off 10.3 overs to help Rajawadi post a massive total of 267 for 3 from 20 overs

Leading by example, Rajawadi CC captain and opening bater Vrushali Bhagat hammered a 37-ball 103 to steer her team to a thumping 170-run win over KRP Cricket Club in a Group ‘F’ second-round match of the 1st MCA Women’s Cricket League at the Ghatkopar Jolly Gymkhana ground on Wednesday.

Openers Bhagat and Kshama Patekar (39-ball 59) stitched a first-wicket partnership of 151 off 10.3 overs to help Rajawadi post a massive total of 267 for 3 from 20 overs.

In reply, KRP CC could only manage to score 97 runs for the loss of seven wickets in the stipulated 20 overs.