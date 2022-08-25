Trent Boult named in New Zealand team for Australia ODIs

Breaking News
Updated on: 25 August,2022 09:08 AM IST  |  Wellington
Trent Boult is one of five fast bowlers named Thursday in a 15-man New Zealand squad for the three one-day internationals

Trent Boult has been named in the New Zealand team for the Chappell-Hadlee series of one-day internationals against Australia next month days after relinquishing his central contract with Cricket New Zealand. Boult is one of five fast bowlers named on Thursday in a 15-man New Zealand squad for the three one-day internationals which will be played at Cairns in North Queensland state. Matt Henry has been recalled after being forced out of New Zealand's just-completed white ball tour to the West Indies with a rib injury. He joins Boult, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson and newcomer Ben Sears.

Kane Williamson will lead the New Zealand team, back to fitness after missing the second and third one-day internationals against the West Indies with a quad muscle strain. Hard-hitting allrounder Glenn Phillips also has been retained. Batsmen Henry Nicholls and Will Young again have been omitted and wrist spinner Ish Sodhi also has been left out to make way for an extra seamer. "The fact we're having to leave out players of the calibre of Ish, Henry and Will shows the increased depth we currently have at our disposal," coach Gary Stead said in a statement. "Glenn's a versatile player who can cover most places in the batting order for us, as well as providing a bowling option if needed."

Stead said Ben Sears' pace and bounce could be useful in Australian conditions. "It'll be nice to have Kane back after missing the final two games of the West Indies series through injury," he said. "He's obviously a world-class player and his leadership and experience is invaluable to our group."

New Zealand squad:
Kane Williamson (captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Tim Southee.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

