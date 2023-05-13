U-14 cricket: Big wins for Bhayandar, Nallasopara

Ajit Naik was an India Schools and Mumbai Ranji Trophy cricketer, who passed away in 1999
Representation pic
Bhayandar Municipal Ground Centre and Nallasopara Municipal Ground Centre registered outright victories in the 26th Late Ajit Naik Memorial Under-14 selection trials cricket tournament organised by Worli Sports Club.
Bhayandar defeated Juhu Vile Parle Centre by an innings and 75 runs at Borivli. Nallasopara gained an eight-run victory over PDTSA Centre at Boisar. Ajit Naik was an India Schools and Mumbai Ranji Trophy cricketer, who passed away in 1999.
