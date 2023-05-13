Breaking News
U-14 cricket: Big wins for Bhayandar, Nallasopara

Updated on: 13 May,2023 09:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ajit Naik was an India Schools and Mumbai Ranji Trophy cricketer, who passed away in 1999

Representation pic

Bhayandar Municipal Ground Centre and Nallasopara Municipal Ground Centre registered outright victories in the 26th Late Ajit Naik Memorial Under-14 selection trials cricket tournament organised by Worli Sports Club.


Bhayandar defeated Juhu Vile Parle Centre by an innings and 75 runs at Borivli. Nallasopara gained an eight-run victory over PDTSA Centre at Boisar. Ajit Naik was an India Schools and Mumbai Ranji Trophy cricketer, who passed away in  1999.



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


 

