U-14 cricket: Big wins for Bhayandar, Nallasopara

Representation pic

Bhayandar Municipal Ground Centre and Nallasopara Municipal Ground Centre registered outright victories in the 26th Late Ajit Naik Memorial Under-14 selection trials cricket tournament organised by Worli Sports Club.

Bhayandar defeated Juhu Vile Parle Centre by an innings and 75 runs at Borivli. Nallasopara gained an eight-run victory over PDTSA Centre at Boisar. Ajit Naik was an India Schools and Mumbai Ranji Trophy cricketer, who passed away in 1999.

