U-14 selection tourney to begin on May 18

Updated on: 16 May,2023 09:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The matches will be of two-day duration and will be played on a league basis.

Dilip Vengsarkar Foundation will be conduct Dream 11 Cup for U-14 at the Oval Maidan and at Karnatak Sporting Association ground at Cross Maidan from May 18. The event is a selection trial tournament for the Mumbai Cricket Association. Four teams selected by the MCA—Sunil Gavaskar XI, Dilip Vengsarkar XI, Ravi Shastri XI and Sachin Tendulkar XI—will be in the fray. The matches will be of two-day duration and will be played on a league basis.


Also Read: Throwback! When ex-India all-rounder Vinoo Mankad left a mark on young Dilip Vengsarkar



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


dilip vengsarkar oval maidan mumbai cricket association cross maidan sports news cricket news

