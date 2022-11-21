Purshottam Shield recall: When Vinoo Mankad inspired young Dilip Vengsarkar

While congratulating winners Victory CC, the former national chief selector urged the cricketers to take a disciplined approach

Victory CC with the Purshottam Shield after beating MIG Cricket Club at the PJ HIndu Gymkhana on Sunday

Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar recalled how he was inspired by India’s great all-rounder Vinoo Mankad when he was just 17. Vengsarkar, 66, was addressing a gathering as chief guest of the 106th Purshottam Shield prize distribution function at PJ Hindu Gymkhana on Sunday.

“I played the Purushottam Shield for the first time in 1974 —Dadar Union v New Hind in the final—and I scored 85 against a good bowling attack comprising Pandurang Salgaonkar and Ajit Pai. Vinoo Mankad, who was watching my innings congratulated me. He said, ‘well played’ and that was a very big thing for me,” said Vengsarkar, who represented Dadar Union.

Also read: Dilip Vengsarkar vows to work for better coordination between BCCI, ICA

While congratulating winners Victory CC, the former national chief selector urged the cricketers to take a disciplined approach. “Apart from a very good skill level, those who have discipline, those who are focused and passionate about the game will play at the highest level,” said Vengsarkar.

In a high-scoring final at the PJ Hindu Gymkhana on Sunday, Victory CC beat MIG Cricket Club by 138 runs. Victory posted a mammoth 505-7 in 45 overs thanks to their opening pair of Jay Bista (169, 27x4, 5x6) and Yash Nahar (128, 15x4, 7x6). In reply, MIG CC were bowled out for 367 in 40.5 overs. Om Keshkamat scored a 47-ball 81 for the losing side while pacer Rishabh Karwa claimed 4-69 for Victory.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal