U 19 T20 WC final Dominant India seek to defend crown vs SA

Updated on: 02 February,2025 07:30 AM IST  |  Kuala Lumpur
PTI |

Top

The Niki Prasad-led side has been in red-hot form. India registered dominating wins over the West Indies, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Scotland and England

G Kamalini at a practice session in on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Unbeaten so far in the tournament, a dominant India will start as overwhelming favourites to win their second consecutive title when they take on South Africa in the final of the Women’s U19 T20 World Cup here on Sunday.


India have had a flawless campaign so far, winning every single one of their six matches in the tournament. The Niki Prasad-led side has been in red-hot form. India registered dominating wins over the West Indies, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Scotland and England.


In-from opener Gongadi Trisha has been in ominous form with the bat, and is the highest run-getter in the tournament with 265 runs in six innings at an average of 66.25. She is followed by her opening partner G Kamalini, who is third in the list with 135 runs in six innings at an average of 45.


But the worrying factor for India would be the lack of time and opportunity at the crease for the middle-order. On the bowling front too, the Indians are ruling the roost, with the slow left-arm duo of Vaishnavi Sharma and Aayushi Shukla occupying the top spots on the wicket-takers’ list. The duo is expected to play a crucial role in the final as well on the turning wickets here.

