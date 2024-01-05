U-19 tri-series: India beat Afghanistan to seal final berth

He was aided by pace-bowling partners, Dhanush Gowda and Aaradhya Shukla, who bagged two wickets each to blow Afghanistan away

Left-arm pacer Naman Tiwari returned with figures of 4-11 in seven overs as India hammered Afghanistan by nine wickets to seal their final berth in the U-19 tri-series here on Thursday. Opting to bowl, India skittled out Afghanistan for 88 in 33 overs with Tiwari claiming 7-1-11-4.

He was aided by pace-bowling partners, Dhanush Gowda and Aaradhya Shukla, who bagged two wickets each to blow Afghanistan away. Off-spinner Priyanshu Moliya also bagged two. This was India’s third win in as many matches.

