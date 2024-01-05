Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > U 19 tri series India beat Afghanistan to seal final berth

U-19 tri-series: India beat Afghanistan to seal final berth

Updated on: 05 January,2024 07:50 AM IST  |  Johannesburg
PTI

He was aided by pace-bowling partners, Dhanush Gowda and Aaradhya Shukla, who bagged two wickets each to blow Afghanistan away

U-19 tri-series: India beat Afghanistan to seal final berth

Left-arm pacer Naman Tiwari returned with figures of 4-11 in seven overs as India hammered Afghanistan by nine wickets to seal their final berth in the U-19 tri-series here on Thursday. Opting to bowl, India skittled out Afghanistan for 88 in 33 overs with Tiwari claiming 7-1-11-4.


Also Read: Rahane, Pujara eyes big runs ahead of the Ranji Trophy


He was aided by pace-bowling partners, Dhanush Gowda and Aaradhya Shukla, who bagged two wickets each to blow Afghanistan away. Off-spinner Priyanshu Moliya also bagged two. This was India’s third win in as many matches.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

