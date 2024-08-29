Breaking News
Mumbai: New WR corridor work begins today, Rs 2,000-crore gamechanger
Exclusive | Badlapur sexual assault: More than a week after protests broke out, Badlapur school partially reopens
Mumbai: Virar tutorial owner held for molesting girl in class
Mumbai: Illegal debris dumping rampant in Wadala
Mumbai: GRP catches thief who only stole from women
shot-button
Janmashtami Janmashtami
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > U 19 WC winning skipper Dhull returns after heart surgery

U-19 WC-winning skipper Dhull returns after heart surgery

Updated on: 29 August,2024 07:01 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

The coach revealed that it was during the U-23 high performance camp at the NCA, a small hole was detected in Dhull’s heart when routine scans were conducted

U-19 WC-winning skipper Dhull returns after heart surgery

Yash Dhull

Listen to this article
U-19 WC-winning skipper Dhull returns after heart surgery
x
00:00

Yash Dhull, who captained India to the 2022 U-19 World Cup triumph, has returned to competitive cricket after undergoing a minor heart surgery.


Rajesh Nagar, Dhull’s coach for more than a decade, that the top-order batter went under the knife in the first half of July. The coach revealed that it was during the U-23 high performance camp at the NCA, a small hole was detected in Dhull’s heart when routine scans were conducted.



Also Read: U-19 World Cup: Final frontier for Yash Dhull and Co


 “It was not a major surgery. It took him about 10 to 15 days to recover. He is not 100 per cent at the moment in terms of his game and fitness, I would say he is about 80 per cent, but good enough,” Nagar told PTI on Wednesday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

u-19 world cup cricket news sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK