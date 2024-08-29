U-19 WC-winning skipper Dhull returns after heart surgery

The coach revealed that it was during the U-23 high performance camp at the NCA, a small hole was detected in Dhull’s heart when routine scans were conducted

Yash Dhull, who captained India to the 2022 U-19 World Cup triumph, has returned to competitive cricket after undergoing a minor heart surgery.

Rajesh Nagar, Dhull’s coach for more than a decade, that the top-order batter went under the knife in the first half of July. The coach revealed that it was during the U-23 high performance camp at the NCA, a small hole was detected in Dhull’s heart when routine scans were conducted.

“It was not a major surgery. It took him about 10 to 15 days to recover. He is not 100 per cent at the moment in terms of his game and fitness, I would say he is about 80 per cent, but good enough,” Nagar told PTI on Wednesday.

